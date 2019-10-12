Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 191 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Ventas were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 1,007.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 418,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,748. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.80 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 77.89%.

In related news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.50 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

