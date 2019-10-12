Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 2,620 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,973. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $85.89 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $876,694.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,413,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. ValuEngine downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

