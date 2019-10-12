Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 400 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.9% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 25.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.9% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.82. 34,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.23. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $797,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.