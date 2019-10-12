Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 4,573 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 145,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,239,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 62,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.64. 8,649,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,095,766. The stock has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

