Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 602 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,318,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,241,000 after purchasing an additional 516,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,654,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,315 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.45.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

