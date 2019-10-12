Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 78 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Boeing were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 5.2% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

BA stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $371.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.49. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $210.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

