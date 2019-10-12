Townsend & Associates Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Townsend & Associates Inc reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 264,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,134,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 30,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 824,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,535,000 after buying an additional 63,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.48.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.19. 3,071,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

