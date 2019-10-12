Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Townsend & Associates Inc cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for 1.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,734,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,086. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens set a $75.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,782.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

