Townsend & Associates Inc Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Townsend & Associates Inc trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.0% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 47.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,682 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4,982.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,097,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,080. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $123.63. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.46.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

