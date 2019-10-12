Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.34.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $198.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $289.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.95.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.30, for a total transaction of $749,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,553,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.56, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,212 shares of company stock valued at $122,327,262 in the last ninety days. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 95.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,518,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,761,000 after buying an additional 1,231,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 72.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,613,000 after acquiring an additional 937,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 431.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,529 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 719,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 166.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,449,000 after acquiring an additional 414,896 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.