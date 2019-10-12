Transcanna (CNSX:TCAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.55

Transcanna Holdings Inc (CNSX:TCAN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 81103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92.

Transcanna Company Profile (CNSX:TCAN)

TransCanna Holdings Inc provides medical marijuana transportation and distribution services in Canada. Its services include transportation and distribution of cannabis and cannabis-related products; and branding and marketing services to cannabis-related clients. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

