TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $546.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $561.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $610.00 price objective on TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $539.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 151,458 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.78, for a total transaction of $80,996,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total value of $9,355,504.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,933 shares of company stock worth $157,914,980 over the last 90 days. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 408.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 95.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $13.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $524.78. The stock had a trading volume of 327,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $307.36 and a 1-year high of $555.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $522.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.10.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

