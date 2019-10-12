TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut TransEnterix from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.62.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRXC opened at $0.45 on Thursday. TransEnterix has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $5.23.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 1,222.2% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 8.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 60,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 66,315 shares in the last quarter.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

