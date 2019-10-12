Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $895,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $8.11 on Friday. Translate Bio Inc has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 2,696.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

