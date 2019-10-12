Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Update

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the August 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 554,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. 235,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,794. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.99 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 39.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

