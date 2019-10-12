Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,380 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

EAF stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.91% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $480.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EAF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

