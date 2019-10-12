Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 109,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 18.4% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 92.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 59,607 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.01.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,532,114 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $72,928,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,730,131 shares of company stock worth $82,809,391. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

