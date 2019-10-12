Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.17 Million Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 36.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TCO opened at $36.62 on Friday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.73). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is currently 70.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $195,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.