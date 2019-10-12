Trenchant Capital (CVE:TCC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Trenchant Capital Corp (CVE:TCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a market cap of $4.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 907.48.

Trenchant Capital Company Profile (CVE:TCC)

Trenchant Capital Corp., an investment and venture capital company, focuses on providing special situation debt financing to various companies in Canada. The company was formerly known as Echelon Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Trenchant Capital Corp. in May 2017. Trenchant Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

