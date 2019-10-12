Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

TRVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Trevena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Trevena alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $36,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 99,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $88.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.61.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.