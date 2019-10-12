Tricorn Group’s (TCN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Tricorn Group (LON:TCN) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:TCN opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Wednesday. Tricorn Group has a twelve month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.20 ($0.42). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The company has a market cap of $3.94 million and a PE ratio of 4.79.

About Tricorn Group

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on- and off-highway applications.

