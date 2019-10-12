Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Zacks reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ remained flat at $$1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 67,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,254. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

