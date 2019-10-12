TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Short Interest Down 24.8% in September

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,100 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the August 30th total of 510,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriMas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other TriMas news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $234,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TriMas during the second quarter worth $486,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the second quarter worth $14,498,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in TriMas by 23.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 17.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

TriMas stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. TriMas has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $239.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.57 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

