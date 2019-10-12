TrueFeedBack Market Cap Tops $1.06 Million (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $90,445.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bithumb Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00204851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.01032257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00031853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00088975 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,131,820,829 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

