Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 300 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,368,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,578,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,775,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

GBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,357 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $241,332.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,332.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,249 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $158,226.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,513 shares in the company, valued at $658,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,371 shares of company stock worth $549,865 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. 223,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

