Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $366,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,337,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,902 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,512,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,003,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Twitter by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,908,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $292,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,372,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,735,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515,310. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 12,498 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,337 shares of company stock worth $5,819,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

