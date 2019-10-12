Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 33.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,790,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. First Analysis cut shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BOX to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

BOX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 41,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.41. Box Inc has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 491.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

