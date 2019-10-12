Truvestments Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 168.4% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,659,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $146,559,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $139,681,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,554,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,150,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,011,000 after buying an additional 1,644,103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. 197,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,947,920. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5186 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

