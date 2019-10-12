Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Update

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the August 30th total of 896,700 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 313,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

