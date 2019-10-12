TUI’s (TUI) “Equal weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TUI in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price (up previously from GBX 740 ($9.67)) on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,054.17 ($13.77).

Shares of LON TUI opened at GBX 1,005 ($13.13) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 874.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 807.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.93. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 686.60 ($8.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,394.50 ($18.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

