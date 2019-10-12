Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Twitter by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Twitter by 1.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 28,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 7.1% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Twitter to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $185,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $46,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.