UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 8,534 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.96 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $863,540.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,258.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

