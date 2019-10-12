UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth $128,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 161.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.84. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $262.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.13 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.95%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

