UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.29. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.97 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

