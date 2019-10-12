UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,437 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at $220,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 146.2% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $125,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,789. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John N. Hill bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $197,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,989.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $48.74.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.