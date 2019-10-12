UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 16,221 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 26.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 795.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 110.71, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $187.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $572,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $123,584.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 791,932 shares of company stock worth $15,305,451. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

