UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 38,506 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 21,575.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,994,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,204,000 after buying an additional 13,929,922 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21,064.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,697,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646,815 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 935.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,615,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 61.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,915,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,064 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 20,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $743,308.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Barry E. Davis bought 136,700 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,000,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,163.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.