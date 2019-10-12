UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of LegacyTexas Financial Group worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTXB. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 67,107 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,614,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

LTXB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.05 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.88 to $41.78 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. LegacyTexas Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of LTXB opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.54. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $44.22.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.19). LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LegacyTexas Financial Group news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $78,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Almy sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $60,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

