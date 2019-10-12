UBS Group Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stabilus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.88 ($62.65).

Shares of ETR:STM opened at €44.04 ($51.21) on Tuesday. Stabilus has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a one year high of €72.45 ($84.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €43.43 and a 200-day moving average of €42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

