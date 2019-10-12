UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €200.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOW3. Pareto Securities set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($196.51) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €183.20 ($213.02).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €161.50 ($187.79) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 12-month high of €163.98 ($190.67). The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

