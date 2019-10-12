UBS Group Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $370.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $440.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $371.13.

NFLX traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.93. 8,786,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,067,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Netflix has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $385.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. Netflix’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $246,483.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Netflix by 124.5% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 20.5% in the third quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 11.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

