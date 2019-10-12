UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UMH. TheStreet raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of UMH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 73,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,371. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $576.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $243,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,403.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,082 shares of company stock worth $295,496 in the last ninety days. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

