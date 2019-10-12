Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5,957.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,218,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,523 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 571,602 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,746,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,565,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

