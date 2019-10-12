United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of United-Guardian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of UG stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.31.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 36.04%.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

