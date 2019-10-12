United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.7% of Truewealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $40,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.46.

UPS stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.28. 1,966,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $123.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.