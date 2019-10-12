United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie set a $99.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.18.

Shares of URI opened at $118.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $94.28 and a 52-week high of $144.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 238 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,983.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Filippo Passerini acquired 2,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,238 shares of company stock valued at $842,073. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,416,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,257,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in United Rentals by 38.0% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,220,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,571,000 after buying an additional 611,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,291,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,271,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 38,658.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,631,000 after buying an additional 929,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,316,000 after buying an additional 89,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

