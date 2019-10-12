United Services Automobile Association Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of SIGI opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.95. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $708.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $605,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,227,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.