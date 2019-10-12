United Services Automobile Association Has $810,000 Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 158,347 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 115,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 208,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $19.51 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $263.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

