United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 40,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.28 and a 1 year high of $91.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.60.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

In related news, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $322,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,406,724.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

