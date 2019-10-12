United Services Automobile Association Sells 749 Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 559,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 87,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 140,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $974.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $357.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

APOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

